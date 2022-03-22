LME three-month nickel falls around 10%, doesn't hit limit down

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's (LME) three-month nickel contract was down around 10% shortly after opening on Tuesday, the first time since trading resumed on March 16 that it has not fallen to its down limit.

The LME suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices spiked by more than 50% to over $100,000 a tonne.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson, Editing by Louise Heavens)

