LME three-month nickel falls around 10%, doesn't hit limit down

Peter Hobson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

The London Metal Exchange's (LME) three-month nickel contract was down around 10% shortly after opening on Tuesday, the first time since trading resumed on March 16 that it has not fallen to its down limit.

The LME suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices spiked by more than 50% to over $100,000 a tonne.

The LME suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices spiked by more than 50% to over $100,000 a tonne.

