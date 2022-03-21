Commodities

LME three-month nickel falls 15% to limit down

Pratima Desai Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

The London Metal Exchange's (LME) three-month nickel contract hit its lower trading limit of 15% on Monday as traders sold on expectations of falling prices for the metal used to make stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries.

The 15% limit within which nickel can trade from Friday's closing price of $36,915 a tonne is wider than the previous day's 12%. It is now at the same level as that for other metals such as copper, aluminium, zinc and lead.

