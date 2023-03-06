LME sued for $96 mln in UK court for canceling nickel trades

March 6 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange (LME) and LME Clear Ltd are being sued for 80 million pounds ($96 million) in the UK for their controversial decision to cancel billions of dollars of trades in nickel contracts, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK said on Monday.

($1 = 0.8329 pounds)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.