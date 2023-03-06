US Markets

LME sued for $96 mln in UK court for canceling nickel trades

Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

March 06, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange (LME) and LME Clear Ltd are being sued for 80 million pounds ($96 million) in the UK for their controversial decision to cancel billions of dollars of trades in nickel contracts, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK said on Monday.

($1 = 0.8329 pounds)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.