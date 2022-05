LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) on Friday proposed measures that it said would improve transparency and stability in the over-the-counter metals market, including more frequent disclosures of all positions.

The exchange said the consultation would run for two weeks, ending on May 27.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala Editing by Mark Potter)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.