LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will boost trading and clearing fees by an average of 13% starting in January to adjust for inflation, the LME said on Wednesday.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a statement that these were its first fee hikes since 2020.

