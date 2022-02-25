LME says some members may have positions subject to sanctions

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) on Friday ordered any of its members who have positions with individuals or entities subject to Russian sanctions not to make payments to them.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a statement that it understood that a small number of members may have "positions, directly or indirectly, with individuals or entities which have become subject to sanctions".

