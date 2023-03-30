LME says it will work on launch of class 2 nickel spot market in China

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will work with China's Qianhai Mercantile Exchange to introduce a new lower-grade nickel contract, one of several changes set to be implemented following a review into a nickel crisis last year, it said on Thursday.

Management consultants Oliver Wyman issued a report in January that advised the LME on how to prevent market distortions and improve risk monitoring.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Jan Harvey)

