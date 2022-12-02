LME says HSBC Bank resigns as category 2 member

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it had approved the resignation of HSBC Bank as a category 2 member.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, did not say in the notice why HSBC had resigned.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad)

