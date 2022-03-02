LME says EU sanctions on Russia's Usmanov do not impact its listed brands

Adds detail

March 2 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) on Wednesday said sanctions announced by the European Union on Feb. 28 against Russian tycoon and metals magnate Alisher Usmanov do not impact any of the LME's listed brands.

The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, had on Feb. 25 ordered any of its members who have positions with individuals or entities subject to Russian sanctions not to make payments to them.

It had also said that a small number of members had positions with individuals or entities which have become subject to sanctions.

"Our understanding is that these sanctions do not impact any of the LME’s listed brands," the exchange said in an update on a webpage with its comments about the impact on LME metals from sanctions.

Usmanov was among 26 prominent people sanctioned by the EU for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the decision published on the EU's official journal.

The listings include oligarchs and businessmen active in the oil, banking and other financial sectors, as well as government members, high-level military people. The measures include travel bans, an asset freeze and a prohibition on making funds available to the listed individuals.

So far the LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. 0388.HK, has not had to suspend any of its brands due to sanctions, but the exchange said it was ready to take action if necessary.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

