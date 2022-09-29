Commodities

LME says considering issuing discussion paper on Russian metal

Pratima Desai
Eric Onstad
The London Metal Exchange (LME) is considering issuing a discussion paper on the acceptability of Russian metal in the physical market, but no decision has been taken, it said on Thursday.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, made the statement after sources said the LME was planning to discuss banning new deliveries of Russian metal to its warehouses.

