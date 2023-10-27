News & Insights

LME says China's Guangxi CNGR applies for new nickel listing

October 27, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by Eric Onstad for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it had received an new application to list a Chinese nickel brand, as it seeks to boost liquidity in its nickel contract.

The world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals said in a statement that Guangxi CNGR New Energy Science & Technology Co. Ltd had applied to list its primary nickel brand CNGR, without providing further details.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. 0388.HK, has seen nickel contract volumes improve this year, but they remain significantly below levels seen early last year before a trading crisis.

Part of the problem for liquidity has been low stocks in LME-approved warehouses MNISTX-TOTAL, which the LME is trying to resolve with a quicker approval process for nickel brands that can be delivered against the LME's contract.

The exchange has so far approved one and received an application from another Chinese producer. It expects more producers to apply to have their brands approved.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Christina Fincher and Alexander Smith)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.