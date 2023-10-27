LME says China's Guangxi applies for new nickel listing

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it had received an application to list a new nickel brand from Chinese producer

Guangxi CNGR New Energy Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

No other details were provided in a statement by the exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Christina Fincher)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.