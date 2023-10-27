News & Insights

LME says China's Guangxi applies for new nickel listing

October 27, 2023 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by Eric Onstad for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it had received an application to list a new nickel brand from Chinese producer

Guangxi CNGR New Energy Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

No other details were provided in a statement by the exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Christina Fincher)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.