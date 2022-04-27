LME says CEO Chamberlain will not depart

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) Chief Executive Matthew Chamberlain will stay in his post and not depart at the end of April as announced in January, the exchange said on Wednesday.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, also said in a statement that Adrian Farnham will retire as the CEO of the LME's clearing house in July this year. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, Editing by Louise Heavens)

