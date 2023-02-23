LME says Asian nickel trading to resume on March 20

Adds notice, background

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will resume nickel trading during Asian hours on March 20, it said on Thursday, providing a boost for liquidity, which plummeted in the wake of a crisis in March last year.

The LME was forced to halt nickel trading and cancel trades in early March after prices doubled to more than $100,000 per tonne in a surge sources blamed on short covering by one of the world's top producers.

As part of a package to stabilise the market upon reopening after six sessions, the 145-year-old LME cancelled early morning trading during Asian hours, during which volumes are thin.

The exchange delayed the opening of nickel to 8 a.m. London time from 1 a.m. London time because the wild spike higher in March occurred during Asian trading hours.

"The LME...believes, in light of market participant feedback, that it would be beneficial for the market as a whole for trading on LMEselect to return to a 01.00 London time start," a notice said.

"This is expected to further contribute to liquidity rebuilding in the LME nickel market."

In January, Britain's financial watchdog blocked the restart of nickel trade in Asian hours due to doubts about the LME's ability to run an orderly market in that time zone, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

