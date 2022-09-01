LME says 96% of brands meet deadline for responsible-sourcing policy

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - More than 96% of London Metal Exchange (LME) listed brands have complied with a deadline for the exchange's responsible-sourcing policies, the LME said on Thursday.

"In instances where brands do not comply with the policy, or choose not to, they will be delisted," the LME said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman )

