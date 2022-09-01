LME says 96% of brands meet deadline for responsible-sourcing policy

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

More than 96% of London Metal Exchange (LME) listed brands have complied with a deadline for the exchange's responsible-sourcing policies, the LME said on Thursday.

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - More than 96% of London Metal Exchange (LME) listed brands have complied with a deadline for the exchange's responsible-sourcing policies, the LME said on Thursday.

"In instances where brands do not comply with the policy, or choose not to, they will be delisted," the LME said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman )

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More