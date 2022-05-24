LME says 17 more metal producers disclosing sustainability data

Pratima Desai Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The London Metal Exchange said on Tuesday that 17 more metal producers are now disclosing sustainability data on its digital register LMEpassport taking the total to 26 producers.

"The taxonomy covers environmental, social and governance (ESG) spheres, and is designed to ensure that all aspects of sustainability – and the ways in which LME-listed brands are addressing them – can be reflected," the exchange said.

