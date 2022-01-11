Commodities

LME resumes trading after a third-party power outage

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME), the world's oldest and biggest marketplace for industrial metals, resumed at 0615 GMT on Tuesday following a power outage at a third party data centre.

The outage occurred on Monday evening, said Miriam Heywood, spokesperson for LME, adding that the exchange has migrated all systems to its backup data centre and trading is proceeding as normal.

