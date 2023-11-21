LME receives application to list Chinese nickel brand GEM-NI2

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) on Tuesday said it has received an application to approve nickel brand GEM-NI2, produced by China's Jingmen Gem Co, for delivery against its nickel contract.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, approved the same producer's GEM-NI1 brand earlier in November.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.