LME receives application to list Chinese nickel brand GEM-NI2

November 21, 2023 — 11:36 am EST

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) on Tuesday said it has received an application to approve nickel brand GEM-NI2, produced by China's Jingmen Gem Co, for delivery against its nickel contract.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, approved the same producer's GEM-NI1 brand earlier in November.

