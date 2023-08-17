LME receives application to list China nickel brand 'GEM-NI1'

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) on Thursday said it had received an application to approve nickel brand "GEM-NI1" produced by China's Jingmen Gem Co. Ltd for delivery against its nickel contract.

