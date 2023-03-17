LME postpones return of Asian hours nickel trading to March 27

March 17 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) on Friday postponed the resumption of nickel trading during Asian hours to March 27 and invalidated nine nickel warrants at a facility of an LME-licensed warehouse operator.

"The metal underlying a small proportion of nickel warrants at this location has been found to be non-conformant with the contract specifications," the LME said.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

