LME nickel volumes perk up, but full recovery uncertain

By Polina Devitt and Pratima Desai

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Efforts by the London Metal Exchange (LME) to fix its broken nickel contract have revived volumes after last year's crisis, but hopes of a full recovery any time soon are likely to be dashed, industry sources said.

On March 8, 2022, nickel prices CMNI3 on the LME doubled in a matter of hours in disorderly trade to a record above $100,000 a metric ton due to the cutting of short positions - bets on lower prices of the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries and stainless steel.

In response, the LME, the world's largest and oldest metals forum, suspended nickel trading for the first time since 1988 and cancelled all nickel trades on that day.

Many producers, consumers, traders and funds shunned LME nickel in the aftermath of the debacle amid chaotic trading after the market reopened.

As volatility subsided, due to the exchange introducing daily prices limits, and margin requirements fell, reducing the cost of trading, some returned and that combined with the restart of Asian hours nickel trading helped volumes pick up.

Margins are a proportion of the purchase price that must be deposited with a clearing house to cover any losses.

"As liquidity starts to return to the contract we are beginning to see levels of initial and additional margin reduce, which in turn should help to encourage more trading," the LME said in response to a request for comment.

Average daily volumes for the benchmark nickel contract MNI3=LX on the exchange's electronic system, Select, rose to 18,190 tons in May, the highest since March 2022 when the number was 28,000 tons.

"The key thing is to get funds back trading nickel, because you need two types of participants," said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

"One is industry people, producers and consumers and you also need funds to provide the liquidity...Volumes will slowly improve from here. But it will take some time."

Overall average daily volumes for nickel futures and options bottomed in October at 196,868 tons and have ticked up to 217,920 in May. This compares with 241,062 tons in May 2022 and 368,928 in May 2021.

One major problem is that the metal that can be delivered against the LME contract amounts to only around 18% of global supplies estimated at around 3.3 million tonnes this year.

Industry sources say new initiatives, including reduced waiting times for approving that can be delivered against its contract, could help boost LME nickel inventories and liquidity.

But at this stage, the extra tonnage that could be delivered into the LME system is insignificant, they say.

One reason for the lack of liquidity and volatile nickel prices is low stocks, which at 36,810 have dropped more than 90% since 2015 and are at their lowest since 2007.

"Increasing warehouse stocks should encourage greater participation," said Alastair Munro, base metals strategist at Marex.

