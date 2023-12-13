LME nickel volumes hit highest since March 2022 crisis

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nickel trading volumes on the London Metal Exchange (LME) have climbed to their highest since the fiasco in March 2022 when confidence in the LME's ability to control the market slumped and many users abandoned the contract.

On March 8 last year, nickel prices more than doubled to above $100,000 a metric ton in turbulent trade and the LME, the world's largest and oldest metals forum, was forced to shut the nickel market for the first time since 1988.

Trading was chaotic when the market reopened on March 16 and many users fearing price volatility stopped using the contract, resulting in falling volumes and liquidity.

Average daily volumes (ADV) for nickel have been recovering since bottoming at 196,868 in October last year and, at 325,154 tons in November, they were the highest since March 2022.

"We believe that the trading conditions have improved fundamentally, making nickel prices more recognisable," said Daria Efanova at brokers Sucden Financial.

"Suppliers can now comfortably meet the buyers. This has become more apparent around the $16,000 a ton support level, with volumes spiking when this level is being tested."

Around two-thirds of global nickel supplies, estimated at about 3.3 million tons this year, are used to make stainless steel. However, its use in electric vehicle batteries is also growing at a fast pace.

Daily price limits of 15% have helped confidence and nickel volumes, which have also been boosted by the restart of Asian hours trading on March 27.

Lower initial margins, a percentage of the purchase price that LME members must deposit with the LME's clearing house for their trades, have also reduced the cost of trading.

The initial margin for nickel has dropped nearly 40% since March 2022 to $3,800 a ton.

"People are still cautious. Clearing members are still charging margins that are over and above what the LME requires and brokers are still limiting the size of nickel positions," a metal industry source said.

However, nickel volumes are likely to get another lift due to the annual re-balancing in January of commodity indexes after the price drop this year triggered by expectations of surpluses.

Nickel prices LME on the LME at around $16,500 a ton have retreated 45% so far this year.

