LME nickel stocks reach 10-month high as global surplus builds

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Nickel stocks in warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange (LME) MNISTX-TOTAL have climbed to the highest level in 10 months at 48,360 metric tons after delivery of 2,016 tons in Rotterdam, daily LME data showed on Thursday.

A month of small but steady deliveries to LME-registered warehouses, known as the market of last resort, highlights a global surplus in the market for the metal used in stainless steel sector and electric vehicle batteries.

The discount, or contango, for cash nickel against the three-month contract CMNI3 reached $203.50 per ton at Wednesday's market close, down from $285 in October.

"Nickel has been in a deep contango in recent months, which should encourage traders to withdraw inventory for cash and carry trades," said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

"Since we have seen inflows instead, this points to traders being awash with metal and shipping to the market of last resort," he added.

Nickel, currently at $16,580 a ton, is the worst-performing metal on the LME this year, heading for a 45% decline for the largest annual slump since the financial crisis in 2008.

At least a third of nickel miners around the globe are loss-making at current prices.

The drop is mostly driven by surging supplies from Indonesia, short-selling and reduced liquidity since the nickel crisis erupted on the LME in March 2022, when prices doubled in a few hours and the exchange suspended trading.

The LME has been trying to boost liquidity in its nickel contract by attracting new suppliers and increasing stocks from a historically low level.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)

