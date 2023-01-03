LME nickel jumps 5%, with focus on large short position

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

January 03, 2023 — 08:57 am EST

Written by Pratima Desai for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped more than 6% on Tuesday to their highest in more than three weeks on expectations that a large short position maturing in January would have to be bought back, metal traders said.

Three-month nickel CMNI3 hit $31,975 a tonne, its highest since Dec. 8, before falling back to $31,675 at 1334 GMT.

LME data gathered daily and published with a one-day lag shows one company holds 20-29% of open interest -- the number of outstanding contracts due to mature or be rolled over in January.

"There is a potential event brewing once more in the nickel market as the futures open position in January is around 13,000 lots (23,400 tonnes) with one short holding 30% of the position," Kingdom Futures Chief Executive Malcolm Freeman said in a recent note.

Freeman was referring to the doubling of nickel prices in March to a record high above $100,000 a tonne in a disorderly market, prompting the LME to suspend nickel trading for more than a week.

The exchange also cancelled all nickel trades on March 8, for which it is being sued.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.