LME nickel jumps 5% to highest since Dec 8

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange jumped more than 5% on Tuesday on expectations that a large short position maturing later this month would have to be bought back, metal traders said.

Three-month nickel CMNI3 hit $31,775 a tonne, the highest since Dec. 8. It was at $31,750 at 1314 GMT.

