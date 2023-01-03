LME nickel jumps 5% to highest since Dec 8

January 03, 2023 — 08:10 am EST

Written by Pratima Desai for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange jumped more than 5% on Tuesday on expectations that a large short position maturing later this month would have to be bought back, metal traders said.

Three-month nickel CMNI3 hit $31,775 a tonne, the highest since Dec. 8. It was at $31,750 at 1314 GMT.

