LME nickel hits lower trading limit as market reopens

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's (LME) three-month nickel contract hit its lower trading limit of when it reopened on Wednesday, after extreme volatility in prices forced a market shutdown last week.

The LME installed trading limits at 5% above or below the last closing price on before the suspension on March 8.

The last closing price of nickel CMNI3 before the trading halt was $48,078.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala)

