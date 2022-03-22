LME nickel avoids down limit for first time since trading resumed

Peter Hobson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

The London Metal Exchange's (LME) three-month nickel contract fell again on Tuesday but volumes rose and for the first time since resuming trade on March 16 the contract didn't hit its downside limit.

By 0828 GMT on Tuesday, around 4,400 contracts representing 26,400 tonnes of nickel had traded.

Traders had expected prices to fall until they reach the levels on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) after an adjustment for costs such as transport, insurance, import duty and other fees.

Nickel on ShFE ended Tuesday down 3% at 196,200 yuan ($30,860) a tonne.

($1 = 6.3578 Chinese yuan renminbi)

