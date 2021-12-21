LME members say committed to open outcry on Europe's last trading floor

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Floor members of the London Metal Exchange say they are committed to open outcry trading and that it adds value to their business even though a shift towards electronic trading triggered by the pandemic has reduced their revenues.

Until March 2020, when COVID-19 led the exchange to shut Europe's last trading floor for the first time since World War Two, closing and official prices were determined in open outcry.

Trading on the floor of the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals resumed on Sept. 6, but not fully.

Official prices used to settle LME contracts are established in the second round or ring of open outcry trading between 1230 and 1315 London time.

But closing prices used to calculate margins and value positions have stayed on the LME's electronic system, LMEselect, meaning lower volumes for members some of whom were expected to give up floor trading.

Electronic trading means less business is done on the floor.

The eight LME floor members, however, have decided open outcry brings overall benefits and that revenues though lower justify staying.

"We are committed to the ring. It's important for us, for our clients, for the efficiency of the market and for the LME," ED&F Man Capital Markets Global Head of Metals Fred Demler.

Marex Financial, StoneX Financial and GF Financial said they would continue with ring trading, while Sucden Financial Chairman Michael Overlander told Reuters: "We have no current plans to leave the floor."

Sources with direct knowledge said Amalgamated Metal Trading, CCBI Global Markets and Societe Generale International will also keep floor trading membership for now.

One floor trading source, asking not to be named, said they could not speak for the long term, but the ring was important for price discovery and for physical hedging by consumers and producers of metals.

"It's not just about volumes, physical hedgers are an important part of our client base," the source said.

The LME has said the floor will close if the number of ring members falls below six or if members whose volumes make up more than 25% of second ring volume were to leave open outcry.

Metals traded on the LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK, include copper, aluminium, zinc, lead, tin and nickel.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

