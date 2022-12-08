LME leaves core fees unchanged in 2023 but raises some charges

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) on Thursday said it would raise some ancillary charges next year but leave its core trading and clearing fees unchanged.

The exchange, the world's biggest and oldest metals trading venue, also said it was reviewing whether to raise the booking fee it charges on over-the-counter (OTC) contracts that reference its prices.

Industrial metal trading volumes have fallen across the world this year as economic threats from higher interest rates to the war in Ukraine deter buyers.

"The LME recognises the currently challenging market conditions – and, in the interests of supporting on-exchange trading and liquidity, no change is proposed to the LME Group's core trading and clearing fees," it said in a market notice.

It said that given high inflation in Britain, this represented a significant real-terms cut. The LME last raised trading and clearing fees in 2020.

The exchange said the review of the OTC booking fee was part of a broader probe of the nickel market begun after it suspended activity and annulled billions of dollars worth of trades in March when prices more than doubled in a matter of hours, due in part to OTC positions held off-exchange.

"The LME is also conscious that the Financial OTC Booking Fee is lower than the corresponding on-exchange fees – which may create financial incentives to use the OTC, rather than the on-exchange, market," the LME said.

"This review may result in an increase to the Financial OTC Booking Fee," it added.

The ancillary charges that will rise include options exercise/assignment fees, TAPO cash settlement fees and delivery fees, as well as membership fees and charges for market data.

"These increases are a reflection of increased operational and regulatory costs," the LME said.

