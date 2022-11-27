US Markets

LME hopes to resume nickel trading in Asian hours in two weeks - executive

November 27, 2022 — 10:57 pm EST

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) hopes to resume trading of its nickel contract during Asian hours within the next two weeks, an executive said on Monday.

"We hope to be able to reintroduce trading of our nickel contract during Asian hours as soon as within the next two weeks. We're very very determined in focusing on helping rebuild liquidity in our nickel contract," said Robin Martin, LME's head of market development.

