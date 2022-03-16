LME halts nickel trade on electronic system after technical issue

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - A technical issue forced the London Metal Exchange (LME) to halt nickel trading on its electronic system again after the three-month contract hit its lower trading limit when it reopened on Wednesday.

The LME installed trading limits at 5% above or below the last closing price before the suspension on March 8, when extreme volatility forced the market to be closed.

The LME had said if a price limit was hit, trading would not be suspended, but any bids above the higher limit or offers below the lower limit would be rejected.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing Jason Neely)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.