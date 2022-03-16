Commodities

LME halts nickel trade on electronic system after technical issue

Contributor
Pratima Desai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

A technical issue forced the London Metal Exchange (LME) to halt nickel trading on its electronic system again after the three-month contract hit its lower trading limit when it reopened on Wednesday.

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - A technical issue forced the London Metal Exchange (LME) to halt nickel trading on its electronic system again after the three-month contract hit its lower trading limit when it reopened on Wednesday.

The LME installed trading limits at 5% above or below the last closing price before the suspension on March 8, when extreme volatility forced the market to be closed.

The LME had said if a price limit was hit, trading would not be suspended, but any bids above the higher limit or offers below the lower limit would be rejected.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing Jason Neely)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular