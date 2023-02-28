US Markets

LME halts flow of Russian metals into its U.S. warehouses

Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

February 28, 2023 — 05:33 am EST

Written by Eric Onstad, Swati Verman, Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has suspended the inflow of Russian base metals into its U.S. registered warehouses due to the imposition of tariffs on Russian metal announced last week by the United States, it said on Tuesday.

