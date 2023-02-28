LME halts flow of Russian metals into its U.S. warehouses

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has suspended the inflow of Russian base metals into its U.S. registered warehouses due to the imposition of tariffs on Russian metal announced last week by the United States, it said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad in London and Swati Verman and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru)

