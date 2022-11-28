US Markets

LME had regulatory obligation to be able to cancel nickel trades in March - filings

November 28, 2022 — 01:11 pm EST

Written by Pratima Desai and Kirstin Ridley for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange, battling a combined $472 million lawsuit from U.S. hedge funds Elliott Associates and Jane Street Global Trading, said it had a regulatory obligation to be able to cancel nickel trades in March.

The world's oldest metals forum said the decision, taken during unprecedented market conditions, was its only appropriate option - and subsequent analysis had reinforced that rationale, court documents filed on Monday show.

"The LME maintains that Elliott's and Jane Street's grounds for complaint have no merit and are based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the situation on 8 March and the decisions taken by the LME," a LME spokesperson said.

"All the actions taken on 8 March were lawful and made in the interest of the market as a whole. The LME will continue to vigorously defend these proceedings."

Elliott Associates declined to comment. Jane Street did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

