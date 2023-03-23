LME finds no further 'irregularities' in warranted nickel

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Thursday it has no reason to believe that any other LME-approved facility is affected by the irregularities found in nine nickel warrants last week at one LME-licensed warehouse.

"We are confident that this is an isolated incident," the exchange said in a statement.

"We are continuing to work with warehouse operators to complete a thorough check of LME-warranted bagged nickel – the majority of warrants have now been checked, with no further irregularities found, and we will communicate with the market via notice to confirm completion shortly."

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.