LME finds no further 'irregularities' in warranted nickel

Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

March 23, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by Pratima Desai for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Thursday it has no reason to believe that any other LME-approved facility is affected by the irregularities found in nine nickel warrants last week at one LME-licensed warehouse.

"We are confident that this is an isolated incident," the exchange said in a statement.

"We are continuing to work with warehouse operators to complete a thorough check of LME-warranted bagged nickel – the majority of warrants have now been checked, with no further irregularities found, and we will communicate with the market via notice to confirm completion shortly."

