LME clearing house cuts minimum size of default fund

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's clearing house will cut the minimum size of its default fund, which exists to cover outstanding debts of members who default on payments, to $999.34 million from $1.012 billion effective Nov. 1.

The reduction in the fund's minimum size announced on Monday suggests less volatile trading of industrial metals such as copper, aluminium, zinc, lead and nickel.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

