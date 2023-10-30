News & Insights

LME clearing house cuts minimum size of default fund

October 30, 2023 — 10:56 am EDT

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's clearing house will cut the minimum size of its default fund, which exists to cover outstanding debts of members who default on payments, to $999.34 million from $1.012 billion effective Nov. 1.

The reduction in the fund's minimum size announced on Monday suggests less volatile trading of industrial metals such as copper, aluminium, zinc, lead and nickel.

