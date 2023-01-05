LME Chair Gay Huey Evans to step down this year

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Thursday that Gay Huey Evans will step down as LME Chair and that subject to regulatory approval Martin Fraenkel and Pierre Vareille will be appointed to the board of directors.

Fraenkel was most recently President of S&P Global Platts and Vareille was formerly chief executive of Constellium CSTM.N, a manufacturer of aluminium products. Both will join the board in the first quarter.

The board has started the search for a new Chair, the LME said in a statement.

The LME is grappling with declining volumes, particularly in nickel, after the trading fiasco in March.

Worries about supplies from major producer Russia after it invaded Ukraine and the cutting of large short positions, or bets on lower nickel prices, culminated on March 8 in disorderly trade which saw prices double to above $100,000 a tonne in a matter of hours.

The exchange annulled all nickel trades on that day, for which it is facing legal action, and suspended the market for the first time since 1988.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) 0388.HK.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by David Evans)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.