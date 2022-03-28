LME benchmark nickel slides 8% in early trading

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange slid 8% shortly after the open on Monday to $32,660 per tonne, but avoided its 15% daily price limit after volatile recent trading.

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 slid 8% shortly after the open on Monday to $32,660 per tonne, but avoided its 15% daily price limit after volatile recent trading.

Earlier, nickel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 dropped 17% to its daily limit.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK, suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices spiked by more than 50% to hit $100,000 a tonne. Trading resumed on March 16.

The surge in prices that triggered the halt was blamed on short-covering by one of the world's top producers, China's Tsingshan Holding Group.

On Friday, LME three-month nickel ended weaker, partly pressured by profit-taking ahead of the weekend, but avoided its 15% daily trading limit for the first time in three sessions.

