LME benchmark nickel rises 5.5% at open

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's (LME) three-month nickel contract rose 5.5% at the opening on Wednesday to $29,700 a tonne, the first time it has gained at the open since trading resumed on March 16.

The LME suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices spiked by more than 50% to over $100,000 a tonne.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Toby Chopra)

