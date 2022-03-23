LME benchmark nickel rises 5.5% at open

Eric Onstad Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

The London Metal Exchange's (LME) three-month nickel contract rose 5.5% at the opening on Wednesday to $29,700 a tonne, the first time it has gained at the open since trading resumed on March 16.

The LME suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices spiked by more than 50% to over $100,000 a tonne.

