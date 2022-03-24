LME benchmark nickel jumps 15%, hits limit in early trade

Updates with price limit hit, adds background

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's (LME) three-month nickel contract jumped by its daily price limit of 15% in early trade on Thursday after surging by the same amount a day earlier.

In China, Shanghai nickel prices climbed 17% on Thursday, gaining by their daily limit to 233,710 yuan ($36,666.14) a tonne as disruptions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and higher energy costs triggered concerns over global supply.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK, delayed the opening of nickel trading until 0800 GMT and imposed trading limits after after prices spiked by more than 50% to more than $100,000 a tonne on March 8, prompting a suspension for six sessions.

LME benchmark nickel slumped for several days in very low volumes and repeatedly hit its lower trading limits after trade resumed last week after a break to calm the market.

During that period, traders said LME nickel was moving lower towards levels in Shanghai.

LME volumes have picked up since Tuesday, suggesting the market is starting to return to normal after two weeks of chaos. The world's top nickel trading venue endured a record price surge, a six-day trading suspension and then a resumption hit by technical glitches.

($1 = 6.3740 yuan)

