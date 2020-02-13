LME Asia Week 2020 in Hong Kong may be delayed due to coronavirus

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

The London Metal Exchange's annual event in Hong Kong could be postponed due to the coronavirus, the exchange said in a statement on Thursday.

Repeats to add reporting credit

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's annual event in Hong Kong could be postponed due to the coronavirus, the exchange said in a statement on Thursday.

The annual gathering of the metal industry known as LME Asia Week 2020 is due to take place in the first week of May.

"LME Week 2020 in London is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned in October. However, we are evaluating all our events over the next few months, given the backdrop of COVID-19," the LME said.

"Where postponements or cancellations are put in place, all relevant parties will be informed with appropriate details. The safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority."

(Reporting by Pratima Desai and Shivani Singh;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 5113;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More