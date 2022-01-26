LME approves Sigma as new open-outcry floor member

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) approved Sigma Broking Ltd as a new ring trading member, it said on Wednesday.

Sigma joins eight other banks and brokers that are allowed to trade on the last open-outcry trading floor in Europe.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. 0388.HK

(Reporting by Eric Onstad, Editing by Louise Heavens)

