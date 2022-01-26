LME approves Sigma as new open-outcry floor member

The London Metal Exchange (LME) approved Sigma Broking Ltd as a new ring trading member, it said on Wednesday.

Sigma joins eight other banks and brokers that are allowed to trade on the last open-outcry trading floor in Europe.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. 0388.HK

