LME approves GEM-NI1, another Chinese nickel brand

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has approved the listing of the Chinese GEM-NI1 primary nickel brand, it said on Wednesday.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a statement the brand, produced by

Jingmen Gem Co Ltd, would be listed with immediate effect.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.