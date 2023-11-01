News & Insights

LME approves GEM-NI1, another Chinese nickel brand

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

November 01, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has approved the listing of the Chinese GEM-NI1 primary nickel brand, it said on Wednesday.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a statement the brand, produced by

Jingmen Gem Co Ltd, would be listed with immediate effect.

