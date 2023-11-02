LME appoints Williamson as permanent chairman

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) announced on Thursday that John Williamson will be its chairman, making an interim appointment permanent.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a statement that Williamson would take on the role immediately under a contract lasting until April 2026.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad)

