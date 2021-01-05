US Markets
LME announces departure of Scotiabank, China Merchants Securities

Eric Onstad Reuters
LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Tuesday it had approved the resignation of category 2 members Scotiabank Europe Plc BNS.TO and China Merchants Securities (UK) Limited.

Last October a letter seen by Reuters said the British arm of China Merchants Securities 6099.HK600999.SS would close its commodities brokerage after a review of the business that aimed to align it with the group's global strategy.

