Commodities

LME and members to discuss banning Russian metal, sources say

Contributor
Pratima Desai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The London Metal Exchange is planning to discuss with its members a ban on Russian metal, sources familiar with the matter said.

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange is planning to discuss with its members a ban on Russian metal, sources familiar with the matter said.

"The LME continues to take the required action to ensure market stability in response to sanctions that impact the LME market," the exchange said in response to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular