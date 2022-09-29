LME and members to discuss banning Russian metal, sources say

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange is planning to discuss with its members a ban on Russian metal, sources familiar with the matter said.

"The LME continues to take the required action to ensure market stability in response to sanctions that impact the LME market," the exchange said in response to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely)

