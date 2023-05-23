LME aluminium stocks climb by over 20,000 T in South Korea

Adds more data, background

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange (LME) inventories of aluminium jumped by over 20,000 tonnes in Gwangyang, South Korea, a location that has seen large gains in recent months, data showed on Tuesday.

The LME said its daily inventory report failed to show a delivery of 16,125 tonnes of aluminium T-bars into warehouses in Gwangyang, due to an error, but the totals were correct.

The total showed aluminium inventories in Gwangyang in warehouses certified by the LME surged by 20,875 tonnes, bring the total in all global LME storage facilities to 575,875 tonnes.

Gwangyang is a key location for aluminium storage, making up 41% of total LME inventories. Since March 1, aluminium stored in the port has jumped by 38%.

In April, one source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that commodity trader Glencore GLEN.L had deposited more Russian aluminium in Gwangyang warehouses.

It was unclear the source of the current arrivals into Gwangyang.

Higher stocks of Russian aluminium, produced by Rusal RUAL.MM, 0486.HK, on the LME are a concern for producers as they could weigh on benchmark aluminium prices CMAL3 used as references in contracts between buyers and sellers.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad, Editing by Louise Heavens)

