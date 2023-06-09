News & Insights

LME agrees settlement with Citigroup Global Markets with a penalty of $62,875

Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

June 09, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - The London Metals Exchange (LME) said on Friday that it agreed a settlement with Citigroup Global Markets Limited in which the bank would pay a financial penalty of 50,000 pounds ($62,875).

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said the settlement was agreed after an investigation by the LME after this category 2 member submitted duplicate commodity position report files on two separate occasions in April 2022.

($1 = 0.7952 pounds)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.