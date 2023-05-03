News & Insights

LME agrees settlement with broker Sucden with a penalty of $125,460

Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

May 03, 2023 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - The London Metals Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday that it agreed a settlement with a commodities broker Sucden Financial Limited in which Sucden would pay a financial penalty of 100,000 pounds ($125,460).

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said the settlement was agreed after an investigation by the LME which commenced as a result of trading activity which took place on May 3, 2019 and which coincided with the Zinc Kerb Ring trading session of the same day.

($1 = 0.7971 pounds)

