LMBS Crowded With Sellers

In the case of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities, the RSI reading has hit 28.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 46.9. A bullish investor could look at LMBS's 28.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), LMBS's low point in its 52 week range is $45.06 per share, with $51.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day.
