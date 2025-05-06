$LMB stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LMB stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,432,490 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LMB:
$LMB Insider Trading Activity
$LMB insiders have traded $LMB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSHUA HOROWITZ sold 25,400 shares for an estimated $1,915,909
- DAVID RICHARD GABOURY purchased 531 shares for an estimated $50,184
$LMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $LMB stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 157,195 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,706,311
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC added 156,350 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,374,179
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 129,869 shares (+67.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,108,994
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 123,354 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,551,701
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 117,003 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,008,436
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 88,760 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,592,530
- NEUMEIER POMA INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC removed 70,200 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,004,908
$LMB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
