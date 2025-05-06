$LMB stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LMB stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,432,490 of trading volume.

$LMB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LMB:

$LMB insiders have traded $LMB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA HOROWITZ sold 25,400 shares for an estimated $1,915,909

DAVID RICHARD GABOURY purchased 531 shares for an estimated $50,184

$LMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $LMB stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LMB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

